Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY guidance at $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.250-10.250 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

