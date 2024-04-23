Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OR opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,736,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

