Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

