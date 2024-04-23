Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Lifted by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 123,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 171,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

