Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered by Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $696.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.51 million.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 264,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.