Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBIGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 20th

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTC:SBIGY opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

