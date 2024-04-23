Scotiabank Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACFree Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE LAC opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$5.17 and a 52 week high of C$31.34.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07).

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.