Scotiabank Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE LAC opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$5.17 and a 52 week high of C$31.34.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07).

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

