Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,425 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 321,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

