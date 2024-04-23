Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.