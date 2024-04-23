Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

