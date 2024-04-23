Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Jabil by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

