Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 329,054 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,775,058 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 16,022,022 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $289,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,059 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,403 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

