SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2366 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.