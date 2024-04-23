Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

