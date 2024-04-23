Strs Ohio Sells 2,619 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 58.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 73.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

