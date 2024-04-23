Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allstate by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Allstate by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $175.41 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $176.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

