Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11,359.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 726,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after purchasing an additional 557,543 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

