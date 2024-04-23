Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 218 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $365.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

