Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

