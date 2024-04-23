TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of TELA Bio worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 159,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 491,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of TELA stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.23. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TELA Bio

TELA Bio Profile

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.