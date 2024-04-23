Triumph Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Triumph Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TFIN. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

