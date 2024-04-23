urban-gro (UGRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. urban-gro has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million.

urban-gro Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

