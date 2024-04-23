VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

