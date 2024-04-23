Vince (VNCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vince Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Vince Company Profile
