Vince (VNCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vince Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

