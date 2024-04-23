Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

