Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

