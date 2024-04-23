Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IMCB opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $825.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

