Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTF opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.