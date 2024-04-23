Xponance Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,849,000 after purchasing an additional 363,747 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,415,000 after purchasing an additional 264,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 407,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,740 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 202,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 938.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 157,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NTRS stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

