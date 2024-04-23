Xponance Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

