Xponance Inc. Sells 4,134 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NU by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,895,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,502 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in shares of NU by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 9,646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,228,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its position in shares of NU by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 23,774,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

