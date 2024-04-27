Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.