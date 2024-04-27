Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Up 1,688.9% in April

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 1,688.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZY stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.