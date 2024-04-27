FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

