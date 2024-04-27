HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,051,000 after buying an additional 238,116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,042,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 51,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

