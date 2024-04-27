RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,197 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

