RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.