Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases By 1,931.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 1,931.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $113.75.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
