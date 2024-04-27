Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases By 1,931.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 1,931.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

