Silvercorp Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.47.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

