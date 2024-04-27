WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 1,406.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
