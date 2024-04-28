NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.80. 5,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
NWTN Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.
About NWTN
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NWTN
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.