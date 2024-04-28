NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.80. 5,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

NWTN Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.