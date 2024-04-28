O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,110.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,097.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

