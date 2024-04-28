Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 million, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 611,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 465,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.