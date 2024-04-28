Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 million, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
