1,410 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

