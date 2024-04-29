GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ENI by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

