Barclays Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,865.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,340.00 price objective (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,199.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,822.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,434.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,931. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

