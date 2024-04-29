Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.00 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

