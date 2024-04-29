Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,380 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.64.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

