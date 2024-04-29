JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 356,596 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 218,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 482,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $193.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.