New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 142,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $105.13 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
